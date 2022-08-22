Governor Hochul to discuss new monkeypox vaccine injection method that uses 1/5 of the regular dose

New method adminsters vaccine using 1/5 of the regular dose

This new injection method administers the monkeypox vaccine into the skin using only one-fifth of the regular dose.

NEW YORK CITY -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to hold a briefing to discuss Monkeypox and COVID-19 Monday morning.

This comes as the White House is expected to roll out 370,000 vials of the monkeypox vaccine, but these are not newly acquired vaccines.

It's a new method of injection.

This could be turned into nearly two million shots in the arm and is a way to stretch the current supply.

The New York Times is reporting, however, that New York City has not yet adopted this new method of administering the vaccine.

There are nearly 2,800 cases of the virus in our state, and most of the cases are in the city.

Nationally, there are more than 14,000 confirmed cases.

The growing number is causing concern, especially on the heels of COVID.

Monkeypox is now a public health emergency in New York City and the rest of the country.

