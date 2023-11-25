1 killed, 1 person in custody after car rams into moped in the Bronx

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- One person is in custody and another one was killed after a crash in the Bronx.

A Honda Civic rammed into a man who was riding a moped at 2:30 Saturday afternoon on Fox Street in Longwood - the force was enough to knock him out of his shoes.

Police say the moped driver suffered severe trauma - the injuries were catastrophic. One Eyewitness described the impact of the car into the moped - and into the corner of her building in the process.

"I just saw the car coming - then when I saw the car coming, it was so fast. Boom - and the whole building was trembling," she said.

She says the woman was driving the wrong way on Fox Street before smashing into the moped at the intersection of Intervale Avenue.

People rushed out of a nearby store and another building to help - the moped driver was on the ground next to the crash.

As for the driver of the Civic, Ismael Roman, an eyewitness says she was conscious and able to speak.

"She was conscious at the time, she was able to speak as far as I know - some other guys pulled her out, that's when I opened the back door to see if there were any kids behind the vehicle, and I was basically on the phone with 911 until they arrived," Roman said.

