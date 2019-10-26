Bronx mother, 1-year-old son missing since Thursday

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- A young New York City mother and her one-year-old son have been missing since Thursday, according to the NYPD.
Police said 17-year-old Jessica Corrales and her son, Juan Flores, were last seen around 11:00 p.m. Thursday at their home on the 1400 block of Rosedale Avenue in Soundview, the Bronx.
Corrales was described as a 5-foot-1 Hispanic woman who weighs 170 pounds and has straight black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts and a light-colored T-shirt.
Her son was last seen wearing a light-colored onsie.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
