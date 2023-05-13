  • Watch Now
Mother found dead inside Brooklyn apartment

By WABC logo
Saturday, May 13, 2023 9:42PM
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a mother was found dead in her apartment in Brooklyn.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday saying the woman was on the floor and had blood on her face in the apartment on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg.

The medical examiner is working to determine her cause of death.

The NYPD has not released the woman's name but say she was 37 years old.

