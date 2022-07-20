1 man killed, 1 critically hurt after motorcycle crashes into 2 SUVs in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- One man was killed and another was critically injured in a motorcycle accident in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene on Morrison Avenue and Harrod Place in the Soundview section where the incident took place.

Police say three people were on a motorcycle going southbound on Morrison Avenue when the driver tried to pass between two SUVs.

The bike then collided with both SUVs, causing the three men to be thrown from the bike.

Two of the men were taken to Jacobi Medical Center. One was pronounced dead and the other is in critical condition.

The third bike rider got into another car and fled the scene.

Police are now checking local hospitals in search of him.


No one in the SUVs were injured.

