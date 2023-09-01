Muslim call to prayer heard after city clarifies permit earlier in week

For people of the Muslim faith, it is a huge step forward for inclusivity. Darla Miles has the details.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- New York City took a big step earlier this week, clarifying that the Muslim call to prayer can be broadcast every Friday afternoon from any mosque -- no permit necessary.

It is 1:15 p.m. Friday, and on Forbell Street in City Line, Brooklyn, the Adhan, or call to prayer can be heard. Worshippers of the Muslim faith head into Al-Amin mosque for afternoon prayer.

"We have gotten the attention of a lot of our neighbors I know sometime I the wrong way," said Kobir Chowdry.

"We don't have an opposition to it as long as it's kept at a respectable level. Same as the Catholic Church bells and the music," said Sam Esposito from Ozone Park.

However, concerns have spurred confusion that permit was a permit was required to broadcast the prayer.

"The permit is that you don't go beyond 54 decibel points," added Chowdry.

On Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams and city leaders publicly acknowledged the most sacred Islamic prayer times, between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. for Friday prayer and during Ramadan.

"If you are a Mosque or a house of worship of any kind, you do not have to apply for a permit to amplify your call to Friday prayer. You are free to live your faith in New York City," said Adams, "if you hear the Adhan on Fridays, the Jewish community goes to temple on Saturday, and you hear the Christian church bells ring on Sunday."

The city clarified the legal rights for all houses of worship, regardless of noise restriction ordinances in certain neighborhoods.

"It's just a reassurance - it is assured," said Chowdry.

