Report proposes Museum of Nightlife for New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a museum for everything in New York, and now the City That Never Sleeps could have a museum dedicated to its nightlife.The suggestion was made Thursday in a report from the New York Office of Nightlife.It calls for a museum dedicated to the places that have defined the city's colorful and vibrant after-hours history.The museum would reframe the night industry as one of the city's cultural treasures.Club owners appear supportive of the idea of a nightlife museum, highlighting the many famed establishments over the years, from the Cotton Club in Harlem to Studio 54 in Midtown.The report also tackled some long-standing industry issues like noise complaints, suggesting the city fund the cost of soundproofing for clubs and nightlight destinations throughout the five boroughs.Other recommendations include:-Offering a one-stop-shop approach to licensing venues-Reforming how complaints are assessed-Creating incentives for improved soundproofing-Promoting consent awareness and harm reduction programs-Creating programs to support DIY venues and eventto read the report.----------