Arts & Entertainment

Report proposes Museum of Nightlife for New York City

EMBED <>More Videos

Officials propose Museum of Nightlife for NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a museum for everything in New York, and now the City That Never Sleeps could have a museum dedicated to its nightlife.

The suggestion was made Thursday in a report from the New York Office of Nightlife.

It calls for a museum dedicated to the places that have defined the city's colorful and vibrant after-hours history.

The museum would reframe the night industry as one of the city's cultural treasures.



Club owners appear supportive of the idea of a nightlife museum, highlighting the many famed establishments over the years, from the Cotton Club in Harlem to Studio 54 in Midtown.

The report also tackled some long-standing industry issues like noise complaints, suggesting the city fund the cost of soundproofing for clubs and nightlight destinations throughout the five boroughs.

Other recommendations include:

-Offering a one-stop-shop approach to licensing venues
-Reforming how complaints are assessed
-Creating incentives for improved soundproofing
-Promoting consent awareness and harm reduction programs

-Creating programs to support DIY venues and event

Click here to read the report.

ALSO READ | Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over dam
EMBED More News Videos

It was an ordeal that played out with just tweets from officials, but made real when they posted a photo and video of the vessel and its bow with nothing under it.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citybarmuseumstourism
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News