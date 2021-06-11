Report proposes Museum of Nightlife for New York City

The suggestion was made Thursday in a report from the New York Office of Nightlife.
It calls for a museum dedicated to the places that have defined the city's colorful and vibrant after-hours history.
The museum would reframe the night industry as one of the city's cultural treasures.
Club owners appear supportive of the idea of a nightlife museum, highlighting the many famed establishments over the years, from the Cotton Club in Harlem to Studio 54 in Midtown.
The report also tackled some long-standing industry issues like noise complaints, suggesting the city fund the cost of soundproofing for clubs and nightlight destinations throughout the five boroughs.
Other recommendations include:
-Offering a one-stop-shop approach to licensing venues
-Reforming how complaints are assessed
-Creating incentives for improved soundproofing
-Promoting consent awareness and harm reduction programs
-Creating programs to support DIY venues and event
