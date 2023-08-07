1 killed, 1 injured in Washington Heights shooting

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Washington Heights.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed in a double shooting in Washington Heights.

It happened near Audubon Avenue and 176th Street on Sunday just after 8:30 p.m.

One victim was struck in the leg and is in stable condition at the hospital. The other victim, who was shot in the chest, has died.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

