Woman sexually assaulted while jogging on bike path in Riverside Park

The NYPD is looking for the suspect who attempted to rape a woman jogging in Riverside Park.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are warning the public after a woman jogging in Riverside Park was sexually assaulted and a victim of an attempted rape.

The victim was jogging on a bike path on Riverside Drive and West 89th Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday when an unknown male on a bike approached her.

The male got off the bike, pushed the 38-year-old victim to the ground and continued to sexually assault her before leaving the location.

The victim was brought to an area hospital by ambulance. She is in stable condition but has minor bruises and scratches on her body.

Authorities say the suspect has been described as a Hispanic male around 30-40 years old and 5'6" tall with a light complexion.

He was last seen wearing a red sports jersey with a number "40" on the back, riding on a dark colored bike.

NYPD is urging the public to help find the suspect before he victimizes someone else.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Calls are confidential.

