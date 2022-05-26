Society

NYC park benches to display social action murals painted by students

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC park benches to display social action murals painted by students

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This summer, park benches across New York City will display social action murals painted by students.

Nearly three dozen of the artworks, part of the Youth Setting the Standard for Social Change exhibition, were unveiled at Washington Square Park Thursday.

"What I think is more important is gun violence, what happened in Texas the other day, lots of people died that day," student David Sanchez said.

The 35 murals were conceptualized and created by more than 1,200 students.

The exhibit was organized by the Center for Educational Innovation as part of its Benchmarks program which empowers children to have a voice and display those ideas in a public setting.

"The students started with our teaching artists in the schools at the end of January and have worked in a program to really examine social activism," Executive Director Alexandra Leff said.

In one mural, students painted a Black woman afraid to leave her home because of the color of her skin.

"I've been in a situation where I was being followed in a supermarket by a white security guard," student Leah Fontus said. It hurtbecause you don't trust me because I'm Black."

In their short lives, many have already felt the ugly sting of hate.

"As an African and being dark-skinned I get told a lot of racist comments," student Maimouna Diop said.

The benches willbe installed in parks all over the city through September 15.

ALSO READ: Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows parents begging police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityartarts & culturenyc parkscivil rightsmural artspublic artclimate changestudentsrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
19 kids, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting; gunman's mom speaks
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy thunderstorms to kick off holiday weekend
Live | The Countdown
Uvalde man says his daughter was killed trying to call 911 on shooter
Show More
Massive retail theft operation busted, over $3.8M in goods recovered
Cancerous basketball-sized tumor removed from NY man's liver
NJ softball team reaches fundraising goal for Puerto Rico tournament
NJ officials declare Jersey Shore, lakeshores ready for summer
Adams meets with NYC business leaders in wake of subway shooting
More TOP STORIES News