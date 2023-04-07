New York City missing out on $1 billion+ in unpaid parking fines, fees since 2017: report

New York City is missing out on more than $1 billion due to unpaid parking fines and fees since 2017, according to the Independent Budget Office.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is missing out on more than $1 billion as a result of unpaid parking fines and fees since 2017.

That's according to a new analysis from the city's Independent Budget Office (IBO).

It looked at unpaid parking, traffic, safety code, and property-related violations.

More than $5.8 billion of fines have been doled out since 2017, but only $4.78 billion has been paid back so far.

The agency says about 10% of fines issued in 2017, 2018, and 2019 have not been paid.

Those percentages have ballooned in subsequent years, up to 29% in 2022.

The IBO says New York City is missing out on another billion dollars in unpaid fines for other quality of life issues.

Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter talked to New York City Comptroller Brad Lander about this issue on Up Close.

"Those went up when we stopped booting cars during the pandemic, it's not a surprise, the sheriff stopped booting cars, so a lot of people figured they won't have to pay," Lander said.

