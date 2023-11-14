Repairs underway to parking garage over Amtrak tracks causing service disruption

CeFaan Kim has the latest on the garage issues that started the Amtrak suspensions.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Repair crews are hard at work in a parking garage in Hell's Kitchen and trying to fix two holes that led Amtrak to suspend service between New York City and Albany-- and service could resume later this week.

The holes prompted officials to close the Hudson View garage with more than 100 vehicles still inside. Customers were told they would not be able to retrieve their cars until Saturday at the earliest.

Amtrak crews were on the scene at 51st Street between 10th and 11th avenues on Tuesday morning, which was encouraging to customers and residents.

Mayor Eric Adams said that partial Amtrak service is expected to be back Thursday with a full return to service by Friday.

The Department of Buildings confirmed the mayor's timeline, saying enough work should be complete to open one of two Amtrak lines Wednesday evening in time to run trains on the line early Thursday morning. They say repairs will continue, leading to the second Amtrak line to open as soon as Friday night.

DOB officials say the public may not see a lot of work being done because much of it will happen behind closed doors and underground.

Photos provided by the buildings department show crews over the weekend finding additional issues while installing overhead protection above the tracks.

Engineers found structural issues at the roof of the tunnel below the parking garage and structural defects, including cracked and deteriorated beams.

The first hole was found on the entrance ramp of the parking garage and measured 6 inches by 10 inches. Crews also found a second hole on the ramp to the lower level measuring approximately 2 inches by 5 inches.

Although shoring work and repairs have begun, there is no exact timeline on how long repairs will last.

DOB has determined none of the neighboring buildings were impacted, which was a major concern among residents.

