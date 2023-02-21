Brooklyn pastor fatally struck by car after tripping on the street

Police believe she tripped in a depression in the road, then was struck by an oncoming car. Lucy Yang has the details.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A church pastor who was crossing the street was hit and killed by a car after she tripped and fell.

Aracely Courtenay, 50, was a beloved leader at Emmanuel Church of God in Flatbush, Brooklyn. On Saturday night she was leaving a nursing home on Ditmas Ave near East 21st Street after visiting her mother. Police believe she tripped in a depression in the road, then was struck by an oncoming car.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not charged in the fatal accident.

"There was so much more she wanted to do. For all of us, trying to continue the missions she started," said her son, Curt Courtenay.

Pastor Courtenay leaves behind a husband, three children, and her first grandchild due in a few months.

The church is asking for prayers as they process the loss.

Funeral arrangements are now being made - while it is a profound loss for the church, the service is also expected to be a joyous celebration of her ministry and how much she accomplished in 50 years.

