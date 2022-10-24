Pedestrian killed in crash on Eastern Parkway

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver is facing police questioning in a deadly crash that involved a pedestrian in Brooklyn.

It happened near Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a car hit a 56-year-old man standing in the center median of Eastern Parkway.

The driver remained at the scene.

