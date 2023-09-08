88-year-old woman fatally struck by van in Chinatown

A woman was fatally struck by an Access-A-Ride van in Manhattan on Friday morning. Johny Fernandez is live in Chinatown with the latest details.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was fatally struck by an Access-A-Ride van in Manhattan on Friday morning.

The 88-year-old was hit while in the crosswalk of Canal and Allen Streets in Chinatown just before 11 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the MTA-owned van stayed at the scene, and charges weren't filed immediately. Police sources say he is being detained.

The investigation is ongoing. The MTA says they are fully cooperating with police

