NYC's outdoor public pools set to open for season amid air quality, lifeguard staffing concerns

New York City only has about one-third of the lifeguards needed to patrol beaches and pools this summer.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's outdoor public pools are set to open Thursday amid concerns about air quality and lifeguard staffing.

New York City Department of Parks and Recreation threw a celebratory kick-off event Wednesday morning at the Highbridge Park Pool in Washington Heights.

City pools will be open from Thursday until September 10th. Regular daily hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There are 53 public outdoor pools in the five boroughs.

As New Yorkers head to the outdoor pools to beat the heat and humidity, air quality is a concern as smoke from wildfires in Canada is once again threatening to degrade the air in New York City.

Early Wednesday, New York City's air had risen to a moderate level.

AccuWeather's Near-Surface Smoke forecast shows the air could continue to deteriorate, potentially making the air unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Additionally, back in May, the Parks Department said it had only about one-third of the lifeguards needed to patrol the City's beaches and pools.

The City's eight public beaches opened for swimming on May 27.

