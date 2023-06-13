ABC7NY is your home for the 2023 NYC Pride March

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYC Pride March starts at Noon on June 25th, kicking off from 25th Street and 5th Avenue. Marchers will proceed south on 5th Avenue before heading west on 8th Street. After crossing over 6th Avenue, the March will continue on Christopher Street passing the Stonewall National Monument. It will then turn north on 7th Avenue, passing the New York City AIDS Memorial, before dispersing in Chelsea at 16th Street and 7th Avenue.

More than 75% percent of all marching groups are non-profit organizations, and more than half of all marching groups are participating free-of-charge.

June has been an important month for the LGBTQ+ rights movement since New York City's first Pride march - then dubbed the "Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day" march - on June 28, 1970.

That event marked an act of defiance from the year before, a 1969 uprising at New York City's Stonewall Inn. After a police raid at the gay bar, a crowd partly led by trans women of color channeled their anger to confront authorities. It was a catalyst to what became a global movement for LGBTQ+ rights.

For more than a half-century, the annual marches have been an opportunity to demand action on specific issues such as the AIDS epidemic and same-sex marriage while also serving as a public celebration.

The month of pride and celebration comes at a time when there is deep concern about growing hate speech and new restrictions that impact the community.

"There are over 500 anti LGBTQ+ laws being proposed this year alone and we're only halfway through the year," said NYC Pride co-chair Sue Doster.

This year's theme for the NYC Pride March is Strength in Solidarity.

"It was very important to us to emphasize the importance of solidarity and standing up for those who may not be able to stand up for themselves," Doster said.

