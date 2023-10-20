Jewish, Muslim organizations unite for rally in Midtown calling for ceasefire in Middle East

Jim Dolan is live in Midtown with more on the demonstrations.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Both Jewish and Muslim organizations have come together for a rally in Midtown, Manhattan on Friday, calling for a ceasefire in the conflict overseas.

The rally started around 5 p.m. on the steps of the New York Public Library.

It was the second pro-Palestinian demonstration of the day in Manhattan.

Earlier on Friday near City Hall, pro-Palestinian demonstrators prayed for peace and for an end to what they see as the occupation of Palestine.

RELATED | 2 American hostages held since Hamas attack on Israel released: IDF

"We are not murderers, we are not supporters of Hamas, Isis or any terrorist group, we do not support terrorism in any form or fashion," one demonstrator said.

They are not supporters of Hamas, the terrorist network that massacred 1,400 Israeli's 2 weeks ago and took more than 200 hostage, but no one at the demonstration denounced them either. Some said that Palestinians have no one else to protect them.

"People have to be able to defend themselves. It doesn't mean that everything they do is accurate but people need to understand, what choice are they left with," Palestinian demonstrator Lamas Deek said.

One demand the protesters made Friday was the end of U.S. financial and military support for Israel, on the same day President Joe Biden submitted a proposal to Congress that would increase that aid.

Many at the rally say that money is being used to oppress Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza.

"The genocide has not just been in Gaza, it's been incremental, phased on all levels of Palestinian society and all spaces where there are Palestinians without resolution," Deek said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.