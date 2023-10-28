Protesters make their way through Brooklyn, demanding cease-fire overseas

Tom Negovan has more from the protests near the Brooklyn Bridge.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A large group of demonstrators made their way through Brooklyn on Saturday. They are an amalgamation of different organizations - including local Jewish groups opposed to the conflict and calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The demonstrators say they are in no way defending the terrorism of October 7, but say for the sake of the civilian population in Gaza in time for the violence to stop.

The number of people joining the group has been growing throughout the day, raising voices against the war between Israel in Gaza.

There have been some arrests at the protests - but as they call for peace, the group continues to do so peacefully.

