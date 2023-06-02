Tuesday's announcement revealed who has been selected to serve as Grand Marshal, Queen, Godfather and Godmother for the 66th edition of this annual event.

66th National Puerto Rican Day Parade: How to watch and what to know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National Puerto Rican Day Parade will march up New York's Fifth Avenue on Sunday, June 11, in one of the United States largest cultural celebrations with an estimated attendance of one million people.

Special coverage begins at noon on Sunday, June 11.

Leading the procession as Grand Marshal will be television personality, actor, and author Giselle Blondet, who is recognized as one of the most iconic figures on Spanish-language television.

Joining Blondet in the procession and representing the Puerto Rican communities in both Los Angeles and Chicago, will be actor Justina Machado as Queen.

Marching as Madrina, or Godmother, will be singer, radio personality, and certified life coach Judy Torres.

And joining her as Padrino, or Godfather, will be television and film actor, Ismael Cruz Córdova, who came onto the national scene playing the role of Mando in "Sesame Street."

Other parade honorees announced at Tuesday's press conference include:

-Orgullo Puertorriqueño: Madison Anderson Berríos - 2023 winner of Telemundo's La Casa de los Famosos and 1st Runner-up at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant

-Ambassador: Luis Carle - Critically acclaimed artist-photographer

-Ambassador: Violeta Galagarza - Award-winning Choreographer and founder of the dance company "Keep Rising to the Top"

-Ambassador: Louis Molina - Commissioner, NYC Department of Correction

-Ambassador: Luis Salgado - Broadway performer, director, choreographer, and produce

At least one million people are expected to turn out for the cultural celebration as it takes over a stretch of Fifth Avenue.

This year's theme is Música, Cultura y Alegría or Music, Culture and Joy.

"The NPRDP Board selected this theme because these words embody the essence of the 2023 celebration, and they encapsulate the tributes and honorees we will recognize during the Parade and related events," says Louis Maldonado, NPRDP Board member and former Board Chair. "We encourage everyone in our community to join us on Fifth Avenue on June 11, and we hope this theme will inspire all participants as they plan their float designs and presentations for a festive demonstration of Boricua pride and achievement."

In April, parade organizers revealed additional honorees who will be recognized for lifetime achievement:

-Singer, comedian, actor and television personality Chucho Avellanet

-Tony-nominated musical theater actress and singer Josie de Guzmán

-Pioneer of Puerto Rican cinematography Jacobo Morales

-Actress, writer, ventriloquist, playwright and television personality María Teresa "Tere" Marichal

-Accomplished painter, graphic artist and writer Antonio Martorell

-Multiple Grammy- and Emmy-award winning composer, arranger, conductor, music director, trumpeter Angel "Cucco" Peña

-Musician, comedian, motivational speaker, comedian and television personality Silverio Pérez.

-Ambassador: Nilda Maria Comas - Multiple award-winning Master Sculptor

-Trailblazer: Omallys Hopper - Chef, contestant on "Next Level Chef" and social media influencer

-Athlete of the Year: Alelí Medina - ISA Para Surfing Gold Medalist (visually impaired category)

-Ambassador: Dr. Antonio Mignucci - Biological oceanographer and veterinary technician

-Trailblazer: Rebeca Nieves Huffman - Career coach and social media influencer

-Ambassador: Dr. Ariel Orama - Award-winning filmmaker, actor and clinical psychologist

-Trailblazer: Ivelissa Rios - Chef, life coach and social media influencer

-Ambassador: Ada Torres Toro - Accomplished journalist and novelist

This year's posthumous honorees include:

-Tito Puente - Grammy Award-winning percussionist, composer and bandleader

-Tito Rodríguez - Legendary singer and bandleader

-Marisol Malaret - Puerto Rico's first Miss Universe winner, television host

-Antonia Pantoja, PhD - educator, social worker, organizer, prolific author, and activist

