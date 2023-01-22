  • Full Story
Lunar New Year celebrations begin in Queens

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, January 22, 2023 2:50AM
Lunar New Year celebrations begin in Queens
Lunar New Year celebrations took place at the Queens Center Mall on Saturday.

QUEENS (WABC) -- There was an early start on Saturday to celebrations for the Lunar New Year.

One celebration took place at the Queens Center Mall. There were performances and activities - all taking place within sight of a new mural.

The Year of the Rabbit starts on Sunday.

The celebration includes a new mural which is a collaboration with the Queens Museum.

