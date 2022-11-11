Randall's Island tent city for asylum seekers to close by end of the week

RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The tent city for migrants on Randall's Island is closing by the end of the week, the Mayor's Office announced on Thursday.

Anyone staying there will be transferred to the Watson Hotel in Midtown.

The facility was for adult men, but few came, apparently, because it was out of the way.

Murad Awawdeh, the Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition released a statement saying,

"We applaud the City's decision to close the Randalls Island encampment and relocate existing and future asylum seekers to a new location better suited to ensuring they have ready access to mass transit and the supportive services they need to more fully integrate into New York City life. Still, it is imperative that the City moves quickly to offer permanent housing to longtime shelter residents and others stuck in the city's overburdened shelter system. The City must also expand eligibility of CityFEPS to include families and individuals regardless of immigration status, and fill the vacancies in all Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) apartments. We look forward to continuing to work with the Adams administration to create the most welcoming conditions possible for asylum seekers and all new arrivals in a city that has always stood as a beacon of hope for immigrants."

ALSO READ | Queens couple nearly homeless after 'real estate runaround'

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.