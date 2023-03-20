Sanitation Department to take over enforcement of street vending in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's Department of Sanitation will soon handle enforcement of street vending.

Enforcing vendor rules is currently the responsibility of the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

The change takes effect on April 1.

In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said 'street vendors are vital to the city, but that 'unregulated street vending is a quality of life concern.'

