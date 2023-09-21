Tentative school bus deal reached, averting widespread strike in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The union that represents school bus drivers has reached a tentative agreement with the three largest school bus companies, essentially averting a widespread strike in New York City.

The tentative three-year deal between ATU 1181 and the largest bus companies still must be ratified by the rank and file. It represents about 4,000 routes.

The union still must come to an agreement with NYCSBUS and other smaller bus providers, but the tentative agreement reached Wednesday eliminates the possibility of the majority of 86,000 students losing their school bus ride.

A city official confirmed the tentative agreement, although they are not directly involved in the negotiations.

ATU 1181 will now draft a memorandum of agreement for its members to review.

