Police searching for thieves targeting schools in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- The search is on for thieves who are targeting schools in the Bronx.

In the first incident on February 6, thieves targeted the NYC Charter High School for Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industries and stole nearly $7,000 worth of items.

The thieves struck nine times so far and made way with tens of thousands of dollars worth of items.

The suspects are described as males between the ages of 15 and 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

