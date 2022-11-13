Man killed in scooter accident in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are investigating a deadly crash involving a scooter.

It happened Saturday morning on Grand Concourse near 149th Street.

Police say a Honda SUV collided with the scooter, causing the man on the scooter to sustain severe head trauma.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car has minor injuries.

