3 men rushed to hospital in Harlem triple shooting

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people are in the hospital after being shot in Harlem Sunday morning.

Gunfire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at East 112th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem, according to police.

They say three men were shot. They were all taken to nearby hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the incident. The motive for the shooting is unknown.


The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

