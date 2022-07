3 men rushed to hospital in Harlem triple shooting

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people are in the hospital after being shot in Harlem Sunday morning.Gunfire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at East 112th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem, according to police.They say three men were shot. They were all taken to nearby hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.No arrests have been made in the incident. The motive for the shooting is unknown.The investigation is ongoing.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.