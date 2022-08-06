Woman shot in back near Bronx Zoo

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A woman was shot in the back on Friday near the edge of the Bronx Zoo.

The 55-year-old was on Southern Boulevard when she was hit in the lower back.

Police are looking for two teens on a motor scooter.

There is no word yet on a motive.

The woman is in stable condition.

