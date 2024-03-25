Teen fatally shot in Brooklyn intersection

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Brooklyn.

Police say the teen was struck in the neck and the back on the intersection of Church Avenue and East 37th Street in East Flatbush just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police have identified the victim as Bryan Henriquez - he lived about a mile away from the scene.

Detectives are currently at the scene investigating.

So far no arrests have been made.

