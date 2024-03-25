Teen fatally shot in Brooklyn intersection

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Brooklyn.
Police say the teen was struck in the neck and the back on the intersection of Church Avenue and East 37th Street in East Flatbush just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
Police have identified the victim as Bryan Henriquez - he lived about a mile away from the scene.
Detectives are currently at the scene investigating.
So far no arrests have been made.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.