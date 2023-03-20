  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
PERSONAL FINANCE

New York Community Bancorp taking over failed Signature Bank

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, March 20, 2023 3:50AM
New York Bancorp taking over failed Signature Bank
EMBED <>More Videos

New York Bancorp is taking over failed Signature Bank.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ABC News has learned the Federal Reserve was aware of risks to Silicon Valley Bank for more than a year before its collapse.

Starting on Monday, New York Community Bancorp's Flagstar bank will take over 40 former branches of the now-failed Signature Bank.

Flagstar will assume most of Signature Bank's deposits.

The agreement does not include $4 billion linked to Signature's crypto business.

7 ON YOUR SIDE: How to foil check washing fraud before it costs you thousands

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW