Speed cameras running 24/7 across New York City starting today

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Starting today, drivers will want to think twice about speeding in New York City.

Two thousand speed cameras are now running 24 hours a day, all year round, including holidays.

If one of the cameras catches you speeding, expect a $50 fine in the mail. Which experts say is typically more than enough to deter drivers from speeding again, even though they don't result in points on your license.

"The large majority of people who get one violation in the mail don't get another one," Cory Epstein of Transportation Alternative said. "It works. People know. I'm going to start going slower, I'm going to be safer on this street. People who want to complain about these tickets. The best thing to do is don't speed. You won't get a ticket, you won't have to complain."

Until now, the cameras were only running between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

However, statistics show more than half of traffic deaths happen overnight or in the early morning hours.

The city's default speed limit is 25 m.p.h., and you can get clocked for a ticket if you're going 11 over the posted speed limit.

One thing drivers should know is that while these cameras do spot and record speeding cars, a real person reviews the footage before a ticket is sent out to be sure it's sent to the right person.

