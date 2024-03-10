Man stabbed in the back in East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the East Village during the heavy storms on Saturday evening.

Police say someone stabbed the 58-year-old in the back near the intersection of East 5th Street and Avenue A just before 7 p.m.

The victim is at the hospital in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the attacker - they have not released a description of him.

It is unclear what prompted the attack.

ALSO READ | Man accused of squatting in Queens home faces judge, promises 'revelation' in case

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.