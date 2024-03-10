  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man stabbed in the back in East Village

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, March 10, 2024 3:28AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the East Village during the heavy storms on Saturday evening.

Police say someone stabbed the 58-year-old in the back near the intersection of East 5th Street and Avenue A just before 7 p.m.

The victim is at the hospital in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the attacker - they have not released a description of him.

It is unclear what prompted the attack.

ALSO READ | Man accused of squatting in Queens home faces judge, promises 'revelation' in case

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW