Man stabbed in the back in East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the East Village during the heavy storms on Saturday evening.
Police say someone stabbed the 58-year-old in the back near the intersection of East 5th Street and Avenue A just before 7 p.m.
The victim is at the hospital in stable condition.
Police are still looking for the attacker - they have not released a description of him.
It is unclear what prompted the attack.
ALSO READ | Man accused of squatting in Queens home faces judge, promises 'revelation' in case
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.