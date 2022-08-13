  • Full Story
Suspect accused of Yankee Stadium subway stabbing wanted in another attack

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
15 minutes ago
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The suspect accused of a stabbing last week inside the Yankee Stadium subway station is also wanted for a second crime.

Police say Diego Diaz, 19, attacked an 84-year-old man on the same day as the other attack.

The suspect pushed the man to the ground in Lower Manhattan. Police say he then flashed a knife and stole the man's cellphone and watch - both worth about $900.

