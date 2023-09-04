Motorcycle rider killed in crash with pickup truck on Staten Island

NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) -- A motorcycle rider died in a crash with a pickup truck on Staten Island.

It happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m. on New Dorp Lane and 10th Street. Authorities say the 29-year-old slammed into a white Dodge.

First responders pronounced the unidentified biker dead at the scene. The 21-year-old driver of the Dodge remained on the scene.

The accident is under investigation.

