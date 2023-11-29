2 men shot aboard subway train in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after two men were shot aboard a subway train in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Police responded to the Ralph Avenue C train station in Bedford Stuyvesant around 5:40 p.m. and found two victims with gunshot wounds at the location.
One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and the second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle.
Both men were shot on the moving, northbound C train as it was approaching the Ralph Avenue station.
The victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
