19-year-old shot once in the leg at Brooklyn subway station

A 19-year-old was shot one time in the left leg while at the Brooklyn subway station Wednesday.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A 19-year-old was shot once in the leg while standing on a subway train platform in Brooklyn Wednesday.

Police say the 19-year-old was shot one time in the left left leg around 6:30 p.m. while standing on the southbound A train platform at the Grant Avenue subway station.

The victim tells police he was involved in a dispute with six other males, when one of the suspects pulled out a weapon and shot the victim.

The six suspects all fled from the scene by running out of the station and were last seen wearing dark clothing.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

