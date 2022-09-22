Man randomly slashes woman, punches another inside Barclays Center subway station

Authorities say a suspect randomly slashed a woman on a Barclays Center subway platform in Brooklyn and then punched another woman in the face.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who randomly slashed a woman on a Brooklyn subway platform and then punched another woman in the face.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. at the Barclays Center subway station 2/3/4/5 lines.

They say a 30-year-old woman was standing on the northbound 5 train platform when she was randomly slashed in the face.

The suspect, a man in his 40's dressed in all black and with dreadlocks, approached the victim and slashed her on her left cheek with a razor blade.

He then fled on foot and, as he was in the mezzanine of the station, decided to punch a 47-year-old woman in the face.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to The Brooklyn Hospital Center.

The 47-year-old victim was taken to Methodist Hospital.

Both victims are in stable condition. Police say both attacks were completely unprovoked.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

