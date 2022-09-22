  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man randomly slashes woman, punches another inside Barclays Center subway station

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
13 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities say a suspect randomly slashed a woman on a Barclays Center subway platform in Brooklyn and then punched another woman in the face.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who randomly slashed a woman on a Brooklyn subway platform and then punched another woman in the face.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. at the Barclays Center subway station 2/3/4/5 lines.

They say a 30-year-old woman was standing on the northbound 5 train platform when she was randomly slashed in the face.

The suspect, a man in his 40's dressed in all black and with dreadlocks, approached the victim and slashed her on her left cheek with a razor blade.

He then fled on foot and, as he was in the mezzanine of the station, decided to punch a 47-year-old woman in the face.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to The Brooklyn Hospital Center.

The 47-year-old victim was taken to Methodist Hospital.

Both victims are in stable condition. Police say both attacks were completely unprovoked.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.