Video shows police rescuing man in Brooklyn subway after falling onto tracks

NYPD Officers rescued a man who had accidentally fallen onto subway tracks in Brooklyn early Saturday.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- NYPD Officers raced to rescue a man who had accidentally fallen onto subway tracks in Brooklyn early Saturday.

A police bodycam captured the incident.

Officers were on patrol in the vicinity of 18 Street and Church Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when they were flagged down by an individual who reported that a man had fallen to the tracks at the 18 Street/Church Avenue station.

The officers ran to the subway where they found a 34-year-old man lying on the tracks, close to the 17 Street corridor.

They jumped to the track area and got the man safely to the platform area before a train entered the station.

Police say the man was intoxicated.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

