  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Video shows police rescuing man in Brooklyn subway after falling onto tracks

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Saturday, December 10, 2022 10:54PM
Police rescue man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD Officers rescued a man who had accidentally fallen onto subway tracks in Brooklyn early Saturday.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- NYPD Officers raced to rescue a man who had accidentally fallen onto subway tracks in Brooklyn early Saturday.

A police bodycam captured the incident.

Officers were on patrol in the vicinity of 18 Street and Church Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when they were flagged down by an individual who reported that a man had fallen to the tracks at the 18 Street/Church Avenue station.

The officers ran to the subway where they found a 34-year-old man lying on the tracks, close to the 17 Street corridor.

They jumped to the track area and got the man safely to the platform area before a train entered the station.

Police say the man was intoxicated.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side: Retirees stranded after extended warranty woes

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW