Photographer's new book illustrates the comings and goings of New York City subway riders

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A photographer, who has been riding New York City subway trains for a decade while snapping pictures, has captured the profound parts of the nation's biggest transportation system through her new book.

The subway system is how millions of people get from point A to point B every day.

Photographer Rita Nannini considers the subway a fascinating, ever-changing place.

"My husband and I would get up and say 'ok... let's go to Far Rockaway and we'd get on the train and go to Far Rockaway,'" Nannini said.

Nannini is a visual explorer of sorts. For the past decade, the expansive subway system has been the backdrop for a project she's now sharing with the world.

Her new, highly acclaimed book, 'First Stop, Last Stop,' is filled with captivating images.

The title came from a friend who saw her work and had an idea.

"You know the last stop is really the first stop for many and that just clicked," Nannini said.

One's final destination could at the same time be someone else's starting point.

With that, Nannini was off - snapping pictures underground in all five boroughs.

"It's so wonderful to know you can go up to Spuyten Duyvil on the A in Inwood and watch it go by," she said.

Nannini realized that people riding on the trains were so intrinsically linked to the subway -- a reflection of communities at each stop.

"People don't realize how beautiful it is, about New York, how the subway for just one fare ties all of this together," she said.

Nannini has traveled on every single subway line. There are 22 subway lines, three shuttles and the Staten Island Railway. That's 665 miles of track.

The book has a metallic cover. The shapes and colors inside are a nod to the subway.

"It belongs to every person in the subway," she said. "I just wanted everyone to feel that nostalgia for it."

