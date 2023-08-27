Commuter Alert: Subway service changes start Monday on the F and M lines

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Service changes start Monday on the F and M lines.

F service will be rerouted in the E line in both directions between Rockefeller Center and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue.

Weekday M service will be suspended between Rockefeller Center and Forest Hills-71st Avenue between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The service changes will allow for track replacements - work that will continue through the first quarter of next year.

The MTA says the work will improve reliability and extend the life of the infrastructure.

