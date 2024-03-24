Woman slashed in the face multiple times at Manhattan subway station

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A woman was slashed in the face multiple times at a subway station in Manhattan.

Police say Ever Danny Briceno, 45, got into a dispute with the victim around 1 a.m. Saturday at the South Ferry Station and wound up attacking her.

Police have not said how they identified Briceno as the suspect.

