Woman slashed in the face multiple times at Manhattan subway station

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A woman was slashed in the face multiple times at a subway station in Manhattan.
Police say Ever Danny Briceno, 45, got into a dispute with the victim around 1 a.m. Saturday at the South Ferry Station and wound up attacking her.
The 37-year-old victim was treated for several lacerations.
Police have not said how they identified Briceno as the suspect.
