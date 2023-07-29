Summer Streets returns to NYC with 20 miles of car-free open space

New Yorkers will get to enjoy 20 miles of car-free streets and summer fun over five Saturdays between July and August.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As a heat advisory remains in effect for most parts of the city, those looking to step outside will be able to enjoy some summer fun as part of New York City's annual Summer Streets program.

With more than 20 miles of car-free streets over five Saturdays across all five boroughs, this year's program is the largest since the Summer Streets launched in 2008.

For the first time since the start of the program, there will be designated streets in all five boroughs, including Harlem.

Starting things off this year will be Queens and Staten Island.

Over in Queens, the event starts at 12 p.m. on Vernon Boulevard, while Richmond Terrace on Staten Island begins at 10:30 a.m.

"We encourage everyone that day to wake up early that day to start walking, using their bikes," said New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "There's going to be great entertainment, cultural performances happening also along those avenues."

More than 500,000 people walked, ran, cycled or played on Summer Streets last year.

The overall aim for the program is to provide vibrant public spaces across the city.

Summer Streets this year will operate during its traditional hours between 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on the following dates and streets:

Saturday, July 29: Queens and Staten Island

Summer Streets in Queens will run along Vernon Boulevard, from 44th Drive to 30th Drive, while the program in Staten Island will run along Richmond Terrace from York Avenue to Bard Avenue.

Saturday, August 5, 12, and 19: Manhattan

In Manhattan the program will extend the traditional route from Brooklyn Bridge all the way into Harlem, traveling along Lafayette Street and Park Avenue up to 109th Street; on Central Park North from Fifth Avenue to Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard; and finally along Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard from 110th Street to 125th Street.

Saturday, August 26: Brooklyn and the Bronx

Summer Streets in Brooklyn will travel along Eastern Parkway, from Grand Army Plaza to Buffalo Avenue, connecting Prospect Heights and Brownsville along the same route as the Caribbean Day Parade.

In the Bronx, the Grand Concourse will be open, from East Tremont Avenue to Mosholu Parkway.

