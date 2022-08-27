2 killed, 3 others wounded in shootings in the Bronx

Two people were killed and three others were wounded in two separate shootings in the Bronx early Saturday.

Police officers responding to a 911 call just after 12:20 a.m. discovered a man and a woman inside a vehicle near the intersection of East 170 Street and College Avenue in the Claremont section.

Video from the scene showed an SUV with heavy front-end damage and two of its wheels up on the sidewalk.

A 37-year-old woman who was in the driver's seat was shot in the head.

She was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital was she was pronounced dead.

A 43-year-old male who was in the front passenger seat was shot in the leg.

He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln for treatment.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

And then just before 4 a.m., three men were shot near the intersection of Grand Concourse and East Burnside Avenue in the Mount Hope section.

A 22-year-old man who was shot in the head died at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Two other men, a 25-year-old and a 22-year-old were also wounded and were recovering at the hospital.

According to police, this was a dispute that turned into a fatal shooting.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

