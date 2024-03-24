WATCH LIVE

Massive tree falls on car, blocking part of Fifth Avenue

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, March 24, 2024 12:49AM
Tree collapses. blocking Fifth Avenue
It happened at 1120 5th Avenue between East 93rd and 94th Street just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A massive tree fell on top of a car in Manhattan.

It happened at 1120 Fifth Ave. between East 93rd and 94th Street just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

The tree blocked part of Fifth Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Heavy rain and high winds in the Tri-State Area created an absolute mess of a Saturday. Flood waters across New York City made some roadways treacherous.

