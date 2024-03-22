Drenching downpour to bring flood threat to New York City, Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An AccuWeather Alert goes into effect for heavy rain that will drench New York City and the Tri-State area on Saturday, with the potential for flooding on streets, highways, and poor drainage areas.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the area for the entire day but the rainfall intensity will likely pick up mid-morning.

As much as 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall between sunrise and sunset with higher amounts to the east and south of New York City.

New York City officials are already preparing for the drenching downpour.

MTA leaders said they don't expect the rain to completely overwhelm the subway system, but they say they will be ready to handle any spot emergencies.

"We will have people in place at various locations across the system to make sure if there are any issues, we are able to respond, we'll have folks out there with pumps, they are even going out today to do prep work to make sure that those pumps are functioning as they should," said Demetrius Crichlow, SVP of NYC Transit Department.

The storm will also stir up strong coastal winds that could contribute to some coastal flooding and beach erosion.

The soaking rainstorm will be a quick mover and should move out late Saturday night to make way for a clearer Sunday.

