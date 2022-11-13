Brooklyn truck driver arrested in connection with suspected drunk driving crash in Indiana

WARSAW, Indiana (WABC) -- A truck driver from Brooklyn is under arrest in connection with a suspected drunk driving crash in Indiana.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer ran a red light and slammed into a school bus carrying high school hockey players.

It happened Saturday night in Warsaw - about 120 miles southeast of Chicago.

The collision flipped the bus onto its side, injuring 16 students, three of them critically.

The truck driver, Victor Santos, 58, is charged with felony operating while intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | 12-year-old slashed across chest while playing basketball at Bronx playground

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.