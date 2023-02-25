Uber and Lyft drivers planning strike at LaGuardia Airport

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Lyft drivers will throw their support behind their counterparts at Uber by joining a planned work stoppage on Sunday.

Both groups promise to stop picking up and dropping off customers at LaGuardia. The job action is set to last from noon to midnight.

They are protesting a move by Uber's management to block drivers from getting a raise approved by the Taxi and Limousine Commission.

ALSO READ | Mom, daughter among many Ukrainian refugees hoping to make living in New Jersey

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.