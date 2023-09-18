Street closures for the UN General Assembly

Drivers are warned about gridlock this week due to the UN General Assembly.

MIDTOWN EAST (WABC) -- The UN General Assembly will be in session on Monday, and that means lots of motorcades, road closures, security - and gridlock.

Over 150 heads of state are scheduled to attend, among them President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been the target of months of protests over changes to the Israeli judiciary.

The NYPD says there are no specific or credible threats to the General Assembly, but on Thursday, they talked about all the precautions that are being put in place.

Street dlosures for the UN General Assembly will be as follows:

FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street

Area Bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 54th Street on the North, 48th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive

6th Avenue between West 50th Street and West 59th Street

5th Avenue between East 55th Street and East 50th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 42nd Street and east 58th Street

Park Avenue between East 62nd Street and East 42nd Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between 42nd Street and 47th Street

Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street

FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue

West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

West/East 58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue

West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

56th Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue

54th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

52nd Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

51st Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue

50th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

East 47th Street between 3rd Avenue and Park Avenue

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 1st Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

