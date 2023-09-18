Street closures for the UN General Assembly

MIDTOWN EAST (WABC) -- The UN General Assembly will be in session on Monday, and that means lots of motorcades, road closures, security - and gridlock.
Over 150 heads of state are scheduled to attend, among them President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been the target of months of protests over changes to the Israeli judiciary.
The NYPD says there are no specific or credible threats to the General Assembly, but on Thursday, they talked about all the precautions that are being put in place.
Street dlosures for the UN General Assembly will be as follows:
FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street
Area Bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive
Area bounded by 54th Street on the North, 48th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive
6th Avenue between West 50th Street and West 59th Street
5th Avenue between East 55th Street and East 50th Street
Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street
Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue
Madison Avenue between East 42nd Street and east 58th Street
Park Avenue between East 62nd Street and East 42nd Street
Vanderbilt Avenue between 42nd Street and 47th Street
Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street
FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street
East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue
West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
West/East 58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue
West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
56th Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue
55th Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue
54th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
52nd Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
51st Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue
50th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
East 47th Street between 3rd Avenue and Park Avenue
42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
45th Street between Madison Avenue and 1st Avenue
34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
