Former Obama adviser caught on camera confronting halal food cart vendor in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An ugly confrontation was caught on camera in New York City amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The owner of a halal food cart on the Upper East Side says the video shows a man harassing him and making anti-Muslim slurs.

The man seen in the video, Stuart Seldowitz, was an advisor in the Obama White House and a former diplomat.

He has been fired from his work with lobbying and communications firm Gotham Government Relations after video of the altercation went viral

Seldowitz told ABC News that what is not seen in the video is the food vendor voicing his support for the Hamas attacks.

The vendor told ABC News that his claims are not true, and he plans to file a complaint with police.

