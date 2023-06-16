Accomplished violinist plays for commuters at Port Authority Bus Terminal

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A highly trained violist is taking to Port Authority to warm up for the biggest stage.
Judy Kang drew attention from otherwise bored commuters at the Port Authority Arts Stage, playing a sparkly electric pink violin.
Kang is a classically trained violist and she has played in front of full orchestras to international acclaim with subtle and graceful elegance and power. She was a child when she played her first nationally televised concert.
"I think I was nine years old," Kang said.
Privately, Kang wanted more, and a while back, she got a chance to explore that. After a lifetime on the classical stage, Kang played a whole tour with Lady Gaga's band - and she learned a few things.
"She is always growing," she said.
Now she is on a tour of festivals in New York and New Jersey playing whatever she feels like.
