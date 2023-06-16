Accomplished violinist plays for commuters at Port Authority Bus Terminal

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A highly trained violist is taking to Port Authority to warm up for the biggest stage.

Judy Kang drew attention from otherwise bored commuters at the Port Authority Arts Stage, playing a sparkly electric pink violin.

Kang is a classically trained violist and she has played in front of full orchestras to international acclaim with subtle and graceful elegance and power. She was a child when she played her first nationally televised concert.

"I think I was nine years old," Kang said.

Privately, Kang wanted more, and a while back, she got a chance to explore that. After a lifetime on the classical stage, Kang played a whole tour with Lady Gaga's band - and she learned a few things.

"She is always growing," she said.

Now she is on a tour of festivals in New York and New Jersey playing whatever she feels like.

ALSO READ | 'It's shocking': Residents appalled by naked town council candidate

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.